BlueVoyant racks up new cybersecurity award

Microsoft Philippines CEO Peter Maquera (left) gives the Managed Security Service Provider of the Year award to BlueVoyant International President Gadi Goldstein (right) and BlueVoyant Philippines President Endika Aboitiz (center). Handout

MANILA (UPDATE) - Cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant said it has racked up another honor as the Business Intelligence Group gave it the 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Threat Detection category.

BlueVoyant said the award, which was given earlier this month, recognizes leading companies and products keeping data and electronic assets safe from hackers.

The company said its platform continuously monitors clients’ networks, endpoints, attack surfaces, and supply chains, as well as the clear, deep, and dark web for threats.

The cybersecurity firm was also recognized in April as the Managed Security Service Provider of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards 2023.

Microsoft Philippines CEO Peter Maquera, BlueVoyant Philippines Chairman, Endika Aboitiz, and BlueVoyant President International Gadi Goldstein explained the significance of the award to BlueVoyant’s Philippines team.

“We are honored to be named the prestigious Security MSSP of the Year, and recognized for our leading influence on the industry,” said Gadi Goldstein, BlueVoyant Philippines CEO and international president.

“BlueVoyant remains committed to the Filipino community and continues to expand and grow our local presence,” Goldstein added.



Aboitiz said they aim to raise the bar of Philippine companies on cybersecurity by providing local businesses access to advanced cyber defenses previously only available to large and well-funded institutions.

“I am delighted that Microsoft has recognized the work BlueVoyant does around the globe to enhance organizations' cyber defense posture, and that we can bring our award winning services to improve the security awareness of local enterprises,” Aboitiz said.



BlueVoyant said that last year, it was also honored as the Microsoft Security US Partner of the Year, achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status, and was one of Microsoft’s top 150 managed security partners.

In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR Team, it added.

According to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, at least 3,000 "high level" cyberattacks were recorded in the Philippines from 2020 to 2022.

Almost half of the total attacks were systems and networks of government agencies and emergency response teams.

The DICT has said that it is looking to develop at least 500,000 cybersecurity personnel for deployment worldwide as the demand for the sector continues to rise.