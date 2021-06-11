Cebu Pacific rolls out PISO fare to mark PH independence day

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering seats for as low as P1 as it launches its PISO fare for all domestic and international destinations, the airline said on Friday.

The promo coincides with the celebration of the Philippines' independence day Saturday.

Travelers can avail of the promo by booking from June 12 to June 14, 2021 for travel between November 1, 2021 to March 26, 2022.

“As we continue celebrating our 25th anniversary amidst this pandemic, we want to keep doing what we can to support the recovery of our country’s travel and tourism industry,” said Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

The carrier is also offering travelers 25% off flights with its CEB Fare Bundles.

"CEB also permanently removed change fees to allow passengers to avail of unlimited rebooking, providing that much-needed flexibility during this time," it said.

Passengers with Travel Funds, or stored credit, can use them to book new flights, the airline added.

Airlines are easing into providing more service following travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry was one of the worst affected by the global health crisis.

