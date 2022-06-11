Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls Photo source: SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls has added 11 more in-mall charging stations for e-Vehicles (EV) in Metro Manila as it powers up its sustainability efforts.

The charging station supports US and EU e-Vehicle brands such as Audi, BMW, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen, among others.

The mall chain said it added two chargers to the Podium and SM Southmall while SM City Valenzuela, SM City Grand Central, SM City Fairview, SM City Manila, SM City San Lazaro, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Marikina, SM City Bicutan, and SM City BF Parañaque have one.

SM said more chargers will be installed in other malls in the coming months.

"We will always strive to ramp up our efforts to give back to our communities through our innovative projects in driving sustainability in our 79 malls nationwide. We want to urge everyone to consider more sustainable options in their everyday life, and shifting to e-Vehicles is a giant leap towards a greener future for all of us,” SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan said.

In April 2022, the mall chain launched free electric vehicle charging stations to encourage consumers to go green just as when the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act became law.

The launch of the EV charging stations is a product of SM’s partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Transportation (DOTr), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in assisting the government in accelerating its renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

