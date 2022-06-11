P4/liter price increase looms for diesel, kerosene

Members of the military and their dependents queue for fuel at an exclusive gas station in Taguig City on June 6, 2022, a day before another round of oil price hikes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Diesel and kerosene prices are expected to increase by as much as P4 next week, as global oil prices continue to soar due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Estimates show that diesel prices could increase by around P4.25 to P4.50 per liter.

This means diesel would have logged around P10 increase in the last two weeks after recording a P6/liter increase last Tuesday.

Kerosene may go up by P4.75 to P5/liter.

Gasoline is expected to have the lowest increase at P1.50 to P1.75 per liter.

The oil embargo was factored in anew, as European countries refuse to import oil from Russia, amid the conflict with Ukraine.

The lockdowns in China are continuing to loosen up, which play a major factor as well in increasing prices.