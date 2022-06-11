Business Mentor: Challenges encountered by franchisors

Franchising is a less stressful way of starting a business. It could be the best type of business for aspiring entrepreneurs since the process is not as complicated compared to starting their own business from scratch. Still, not everyone fully understands the benefits of owning a franchise business.

Starting a business can be easy. However, maintaining the company can be difficult, especially if the entrepreneur is unprepared for the possible challenges of being a business owner and a franchisor or franchisee. This article will be about the everyday struggle of franchisors in their business and how they can help improve their business for long-term success.

No matter how good the business plan is, there will still be unavoidable circumstances. In any kind of business, no entrepreneur can be free from these trials.

As a franchisor, you need to find ways to ensure that the business continues to run smoothly. Here are the top challenges that every franchisor needs to face:

1. High capital

For you to join the franchise business industry, you need to have the money to support the needs of your franchisee. While it is true that the investment placed by a franchisee can help you financially, you should not wait for the money to come in before having everything that a prospective franchisee needs. You need to have a credible reputation to earn the trust of your future franchisees.

2. Brand Image concerns

I have seen several franchise businesses wherein each franchisee seems to have their "own brand image." This is not good for the company. Franchisees should follow the branding of the main business. When we talk about brand identity, visible elements such as color, design, and logo should be present, which will easily distinguish the brand from its competitors.

3. Unskilled employees

Every employee that will work for the franchisee must undergo a training/workshop provided by the franchisor. There should be no shortcut to training since every business has its policies, processes, and procedures, which every employee should know by heart. Providing training means added expenses on the franchisees, side. However, failing to train the employees correctly would affect how the business will run.

4. Internal issues

The franchisee is responsible for looking after the business, as an entrepreneur should. However, sometimes, franchisees lack the time and effort to thoroughly check the company and ensure that everything is running according to expectations. The franchisor should then ensure that each franchisee is working according to standards. You need to check on each to determine that every franchisee does not deviate from the agreement.

5. Insufficient supply

It is the franchisor's responsibility to ensure that all products and supplies needed by all franchisees are available all the time. Otherwise, this would affect how the business would run. It is a no-no to substitute ingredients. Franchisees should have all the same standard quality. Procuring raw materials is a must. Hence, franchisees should place their orders to provide ample time for the products to arrive.

6. Issues with Franchisees

From time to time, somebody may raise concerns regarding the business. The franchisor should always have time to talk to each franchisee so that the franchisor can provide a solution before the problem worsens. Your franchisees are your business partners. Providing answers to them would also mean an increase in profits.

Being a successful entrepreneur is an achievement. It can be challenging the first few times when new franchisees go on board. However, you can get the hang of it for as long as your heart is into making your business successful.

