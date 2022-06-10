Dream come true: PAL completes maiden flight between Cotabato, Tawi-Tawi

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Thursday completed the maiden flight between Cotabato and Tawi Tawi, its spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

The flight was operated by a 180-seater Airbus A320, Villaluna said in a Facebook post.

The route will operate twice weekly every Monday and Thursday taking off from the Awang Airport in Cotabato and landing at Sanga Sanga Airport in Tawi Tawi and vice versa, the flag carrier said.

The aircraft that operated the maiden Cotabato - Tawi - Tawi flight. Cielo Villaluna/PAL

In a separate statement posted by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications - BARMM, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Embrahim expressed gratitude to PAL.

"The dream of directly connecting the mainland and island provinces of the Bangsamoro has finally come true," the statement said.

PAL Express OIC Rabbi Vincent Ang turned over a PAL aircraft model to Tawi Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali upon arrival, the airline said.

The airline said it has been ramping up its flights and capacity as demand picks up.

