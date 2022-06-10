Cebu Pacific launches P12 Independence Day seat sale

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is set to celebrate Philippine Independence Day with a seat sale for as low as P12.

Promo fares for one-way base fares for as low as P12 will be available to all destinations from June 10 to June 12 under Cebu Pacific's JUNEdependence seat sale, it said in an advisory.

The Philippines will celebrate Independence Day on June 12.

Let’s fly Juans more for SUPER less! Salebrate Independence Day by booking as low as P12 one-way base fare to the destinations you miss in our #CEBSuperSeatFest! Fly easy and book your seat NOW at https://t.co/taKDgpUG24. pic.twitter.com/wixAjXsEdG — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) June 9, 2022

Travel period for the promotional seats is from February 1 to May 31, 2023, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific earlier revived its P99 travel pass, allowing travelers to purchase travel vouchers without a specific date or destination just yet, to entice Filipinos to travel more.

Local airlines have noted that bookings and flight capacities have increased as consumer confidence fuels revenge travel due to easing mobility restrictions. [REVENGE TRAVEL https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/03/01/22/airasia-books-131-percent-rise-in-seats-sold-in-march]

