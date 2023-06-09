Meralco rates up in June due to refund completion

MANILA — Meralco said on Friday power rates in June would be higher after the completion of the distribution-related refund.

In a statement, the utility distributor said there would be an upward adjustment of P0.4183 per kWh in the electricity rate this month, bringing the overall rate for a typical household to P11.9112 per kWh from May's P11.4929 per kWh.

Residential customers consuming 200 kWh should expect an increase estimated to be around P84 in their total electricity bill, Meralco said.

"As anticipated, the driver of this month’s overall rate increase was the completion of the last distribution-related refund in May equivalent to P0.8656 per kWh for residential customers, the impact of which will be felt in the June bills," the utility distributor said.

From March 2021 until May 2023, Meralco implemented 4 distribution rate true-up (DRTU) adjustments totaling P48.3 billion.

“These refunds benefitted Meralco’s customers over the past two years as these helped temper increases in electricity bills at a time of financial distress and uncertainty for many,” Meralco Head of Regulatory Management Office Atty. Jose Ronald Valles said.

But Meralco said lower generation charge have mitigated the increase for the month.

