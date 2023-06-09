Angkas apologizes over ad criticized for 'promoting incest'

Screen grab from Hya Bendaña/Twitter

MANILA — Motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas on Friday issued an apology following backlash over its ad that was criticized as "promoting incest."

In a now-deleted social media post, Angkas announced a promo code "ANGKASDADDY," with an accompanying text that read, "Stepdad, I'm stuck (in traffic)."

One Twitter user criticized Angkas' social media post as "promoting incest and unhealthy sexual power dynamics."

"We sincerely apologize for our recent post that caused offense to members of our community," Angkas said in a statement.

"It was not our intention, nor will we ever support or permit even the slightest disregard of women’s rights and human dignity."

Dalhin kong twitter kasi nakakaimbyerna kayo ang aga-aga @angkas



This is a bad ad. You're a male-led and male-dominated company promoting incest and unhealthy sexual power dynamics in an ad.



Umayos nga kayo. pic.twitter.com/59ynuoMKzz — Reycel Hyacenth Nacario Bendaña (@hyabendana) June 9, 2023

Angkas said it would not "always get things done perfectly" but vowed to "always listen to our community."

"[W]e will always aim to serve with honesty, humility, and respect," the company said.