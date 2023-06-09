ADB appoints new country manager for PH

MANILA — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced that it has appointed Pavit Ramachandran as Country Director for the Philippines.

Ramachandran assumes office Friday, succeeding outgoing Country Director Kelly Bird, who served in the Philippines from 2018 and was recently appointed as Advisor for ADB’s East Asia Department, ADB said.

Ramachandran will lead ADB operations in the Philippines, with an active portfolio of about $8.7 billion.

"He will oversee the implementation of ADB’s current country partnership strategy (CPS) for the Philippines, which identified up to $4 billion worth of sovereign loans for 2023. This includes transformative infrastructure projects such as the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project and the Bataan–Cavite Interlink Bridge Project, both among the government’s priority projects," the multilateral lender said.

“My immediate priority is to ensure we deliver on our commitments to help the country address its poverty, climate change, and infrastructure development challenges,” said Ramachandran.

Prior to his appointment to the Philippine Country Office, Ramachandran was Country Director for Mongolia, ADB said.