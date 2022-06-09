A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on August 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The International Finance Corp on Thursday announced an additional $8.3 million indirect equity investment in tower platform EdgePoint to support its planned entry to the Philippines.

IFC, which is part of the World Bank group, said its investment in EdgePoint involves the acquisition of over 2,900 towers from PLDT Inc.



The investment will help the company increase mobile network capacity and create competitive tower colocation in the country, the IFC said.

“This equity investment in EdgePoint marks a significant milestone in digital development in the Philippines, paving the way for more people and businesses to have access to mobile services,” said IFC’s Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure Asia and the Pacific Isabel Chatterton.

“With the Philippines poised to grow, strong consumer demand and a vibrant labor market will undoubtedly lead to even greater calls on telecom services. This investment will help meet future needs, which is vital as digital connectivity is so fundamental to helping ensure people and businesses can flourish," she added.

EdgePoint is among the 2 common tower firms that bought towers from PLDT with a combined total of P77 billion.[BOUGHT https://news.abs-cbn.com/business/04/19/22/pldt-sells-59k-telco-towers-for-p77-billion-to-two-towercos]

According to the IFC, the Philippines ranked 92nd out of 130 emerging markets for mobile internet download speed.



