NGCP says fulfilling mandate to ensure stable grid operations

The Line of Duty. Line-men work on cleaning the powerlines that straddles the Tagaytay ridge overlooking the Taal lake in Batangas on January 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Wednesday said it has "for the most part" fulfilled its mandate to stabilize grid operations.

The statement was issued after Senate Committee on Energy Chair Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said there seemed to be "inaction" on the part of NGCP to ensure power reserves are available in case of emergencies.

Low power supply in the Luzon grid had led to rotating brownouts last week.

"NGCP has for the most part fully contracted our ancillary services requirement, needed to balance and stabilize grid operations, as required under the Philippine Grid Code," it said in a statement.

"The Ancillary services are there, but they're being dispatched by the IEMOP (Independent Electricity Market Operator) as supply, because in times of deficiency like now, supply for consumption should be prioritized over reserve," it added.

Lawmakers are set to look into the recent power outages which stemmed from the low power supply coming from the Luzon grid.

Gatchalian said somebody has to be accountable for the recent brownouts.

The NGCP earlier said it had to impose manual load dropping to balance supply. The Department of Energy, meanwhile, said rotational power outages could last for days.

The high heat index, unscheduled maintenance works, low-yield in supply as well as "enforcement issues" also contributed to the power supply shortage, the DOE earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO: