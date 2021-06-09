How Al Panlilio plans to lead telco giant PLDT as new president, CEO

MANILA - Newly appointed president and CEO of PLDT Inc Alfredo Panlilio said he will build on the legacy that Manny Pangilinan started and anchor the telco giant to further success.

Panlilio was appointed and will serve as president and CEO of both PLDT Inc and its wireless unit Smart Communications after Pangilinan, who served as the telco's top executive for 23 years, stepped down on Tuesday.

Pangilinan will remain as the chairman of PLDT Inc while Panlilio will also retain his post as the chief revenue officer of PLDT.

“We see everything that you have put into this company, Chairman MVP, and I understand the weight of you entrusting us with the very responsibilities to which you have dedicated 23 years of your life. I resolve to build upon your legacy in PLDT,” Panlilio said during the virtual stockholders' meeting.

He vowed to steer the company to become “a true customer-centric and leading-edge technology company that empowers all Filipinos in building a stronger nation, providing world-class connectivity as a human right, asserting the Philippines as a key player in the global arena and actively embarking on sustainable development to secure everyone’s future.”

Panlilio said he would focus on improving operational efficiency, innovating as well as in improving customer experience.

"There is a lot of effort that will be done to improve customer care, a lot of effort across the organization to simplify the way we work so that we can, of course, simplify the way we serve our customers. We want to push digital as a way to be the interface as we engage our customers."

Pangilinan said choosing Panlilio as his replacement made the decision to step down "less difficult."

Panlilio joined PLDT in 1999 as senior vice-president for Corporate Business Group before becoming the head of PLDT's Carrier Business Group. He moved to Meralco in 2010.

He was named chief revenue officer upon his return to PLDT in July 2019 and was later appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Communications, Inc.

