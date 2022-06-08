AC Logistics signed an investment agreement with Air 21 Holdings, Inc (AHI). Handout



MANILA - The Philippine Competition Commission on Wednesday said it has approved the proposed acquisition by the Ayala-led AC Logistics Holdings Corp of controlling interest in Air21 Holdings Inc.

"In its Commission Decision, the PCC found that the proposed acquisition does not result in substantial lessening of competition in relevant markets within the logistics sector," the antitrust body said.

Based on the analysis of the Mergers and Acquisitions Office, the transaction would not result in dominant market position, the PCC said.

"The parties were also found to have no increased ability nor incentive to engage in anti-competitive foreclosure, such as exclusively supplying its own downstream customers or restricting its services to other downstream markets or players," it said.

"PCC also deemed it was unlikely for the transaction to effectively limit access of other players to a significant customer base in the same relevant markets," it added.

Since operations of the two firms "overlap in some markets," the review involved the competition effects in the following:

national market of domestic courier and messenger services

domestic air, sea and road freight forwarding

nationwide or regional market for trucking services

general warehousing and storage services in Luzon

cold storage services in Metro Manila and Southern Luzon

Ayala Corp in November 2021 said AC Logistics signed an investment agreement to acquire 60 percent interest in Air21 Holdings.

Under the proposed transaction, AC Logistics entered into an exchange note agreement for conversion shares with Air21 Holdings, owner Alberto Lina and 8 logistics companies in the network, the PCC said.

The conversion will result in at least 60 percent stake in Air21, which controls Airfreight 2100 Inc, Air 2100 Inc, LGC Logistics Inc, Cargohaus Inc, U-Freight Phils. Inc, U-Ocean Inc, Waste & Resources Management Inc and Integrated Waste Management Inc, it added.

