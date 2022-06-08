Home  >  Business

India hikes interest rates by 50 basis points to fight inflation

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 08 2022 01:54 PM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a wall inside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi, India, 08 July 2019 (reissued 05 May 2021). Stringer via EPA-EFE
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a wall inside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi, India, 08 July 2019 (reissued 05 May 2021). Stringer via EPA-EFE


MUMBAI - India's central bank on Wednesday hiked rates for the second time in two months, as Asia's third-largest economy reels from galloping inflation in the wake of the Ukraine war.

The Reserve Bank of India raised its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent, a month after kicking off an aggressive monetary tightening cycle with a surprise 0.4 percentage point rise.

