India hikes interest rates by 50 basis points to fight inflation

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 08 2022 01:54 PM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is displayed on a wall inside the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi, India, 08 July 2019 (reissued 05 May 2021). Stringer via EPA-EFE

MUMBAI - India's central bank on Wednesday hiked rates for the second time in two months, as Asia's third-largest economy reels from galloping inflation in the wake of the Ukraine war.

The Reserve Bank of India raised its key repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 percent, a month after kicking off an aggressive monetary tightening cycle with a surprise 0.4 percentage point rise.

Too early to say' if world faces sustained inflation, says IMF chief Georgieva

BSP raises inflation forecast to 4.6 percent in 2022

Inflation quickens to 4.9 percent in April