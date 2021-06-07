Private sector welcomes vaccination of economic, gov’t frontliners

MANILA—A private sector coalition aimed at consolidating the business community’s COVID-19 response said it welcomed the government’s decision to start inoculating economic and government frontliners.

In a statement, Guillermo Luz, Task Force T3 proponent and chief resilience officer of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, said the inclusion of the A4 priority group in the vaccine rollout will be a big help to the private sector in reopening businesses.

“The private sector believes in vaccinating as many people in the soonest possible time so that we may safely reopen the economy. Thus, we support the expansion of the administration of vaccines to the A4 priority sector this June and thank the IATF and the national government for this decision,” Luz said.

Taskforce T3 also lauded National Task Force against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez for ensuring the steady supply of vaccines for the country, paving the way for the inclusion of the A4 sector in the vaccine rollout.

Government on Monday began a “phased” rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers (A4 category) as the Philippines received more vaccine supply.

The country expects to get some 10 million COVID-19 shots this month, and 15 million more in August, Galvez said.

