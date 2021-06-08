JG Summit, Filinvest, Changi Airports Philippines sign deal for stake in LIPAD Corp

Proposed interior of the new terminal of Clark International Airport. Photo from Clark International Airport Facebook page​

MANILA - JG Summit Holdings on Tuesday said it has signed a deal with Filinvest Development Corp, Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions and Changi Airports Philippines defining ownership interest in the Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp.

The firms signed a shareholders' agreement on June 7 which stated that JG Summit Holdings will hold a 33-percent stake in LIPAD, FDC with 42.5 percent, CAP with 15 percent and PAGSS with 9.5 percent, JG Summit Holdings said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Changi Airports Philippines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Changi Airports International.

LIPAD is a special purpose vehicle incorporated by the North Luzon Consortium, made up of the above-mentioned firms, for the management, operations and maintenance of Clark International Airport.

In 2019, LIPAD Corp received a formal notice from the government to operate and maintain the Clark International Airport.

