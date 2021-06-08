DOLE, aminadong hindi kayang mapabuti employment rate sa bansa dahil sa NCR lockdowns

MAYNILA - Aminado ang Department of Labor and Employment na hindi na nila kayang mapanatili ang napabuting employment rate noong Marso 2021 dahil sa pagpapatupad ng enhanced community quarantine and modified ECQ sa Kamaynilaan nitong mga nakalipas na buwan.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng Department of Labor and Employment na malaki ang naging epekto ng mga estriktong lockdown sa Labor Force Survey (LFS) na siyang nagsusukat ng antas ng may mga trabaho at walang trabaho sa bansa.

“This had significantly affected the April 2021 LFS result as businesses and mobility of workers were again restricted to contain the spread of the virus,” ani Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Lumabas sa LFS na aabot sa 4.138 milyon ang unemployed sa bansa, o katumbas ng 8.7 porsiyentong unemployment rate.

Dagdag ito mula sa 7.1 porsiyento noong Marso, o katumbas ng 3.441 milyong unemployed.

Nasa 7.453 milyon naman ang maituturing na underemployed o may trabaho na wala sa kanilang track - na katumbas ng 17.2 porsiyento, mula sa 7.335 milyon o 16.2 porsiyento noong Marso.

Naniniwala ang DOLE na mapapanatili ang employment recovery at economic recovery ng bansa kung bubuksan ang mga negosyo at palalakasin ang vaccination campaign.

“The current labor market condition may be improved by the timely rollout of vaccines for A4 categories of priority groups - the workers. We call upon all Filipino workers to get themselves inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines,” ani Bello.

Nagpaalala rin sila sa mga negosyo at laborer na panatilihin ang minimum public health standards.

"We also reiterate our call upon all workers and businesses to continue the strict implementation of the minimum public health standards (MPHS), and occupational safety and health policies. We need to instill discipline in adhering to basic MPHS – proper wearing of face mask and face shield, washing of hands, and social distancing," ani Bello sa pahayag.

Ayon sa DOLE, suportado nila ang mga inisyatiba ng gobyerno gaya ng Task Group on Economic Recovery o TGER at National Employment Recovery Strategy o NERS para sa ligtas na pagbubukas ng ekonomiya at pagpapalakas ng labor market.

-- Ulat ni Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News