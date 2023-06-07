MANILA — Philippine Airlines said it would mark Independence Day 2023 with a seat sale for as low as a one-way base fare of P125 for domestic and $79 for international flights.

Promo fares can be booked until June 25 for flights within the Philippines, to and from Australia, Hong Kong, Guam, Macau, Taipei, Japan, South Korea, Port Moresby, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the flag carrier said.

For those flying to US and Canada, flights can be booked until July 4, PAL said. Meanwhile, for flights to and from Mainland China, the booking period starts on June 19 until July 2, it added.

"Celebrate your freedom to fly! We are happy to invite you and travel aficionados all over the world to avail of our Independence Day Seat Sale," said Bud Britanico, PAL Vice President for Sales.

"As we focus on our all-out efforts to boost the full recovery of the tourism industry, we hope you will make Philippine Airlines a part of your 2024 travel plans by checking out our affordable promotional fares," he added.

The travel period for the promotional seats are as follows:

