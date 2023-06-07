Globe launches prepaid fiber internet for 'mass market'

MANILA — Globe Telecom has launched its prepaid fiber internet service, which the telco said is "designed for the mass market."

Globe said its GFiber Prepaid offers no lock-up, unlimited pay-per-use promos as well as buy-now-pay-later options via GCash.

The prepaid service is available for an introductory one-time fee of P1,499, inclusive of installation and 7 days of unlimited internet. Prepaid loads start at P299, which is good for 7 days.

Applications can be done using the GlobeOne app while installation fees can be paid via GCash, GGives and GCredit, it added.

"Whether it's for work, education, or setting up an online business, GFiber Prepaid is here to make that leap possible, all while staying within budget," said Raymond Policarpio, Vice President of Globe at Home Broadband Business.

Globe said the product would be available nationwide subject to serviceability.

Another internet service provider, Converge ICT also earlier launched its prepaid fiber service, which targets consumers unable to afford its monthly postpaid plans.

