Cebu Pacific operates 'Pride flight' to celebrate inclusivity

MANILA — Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday it kicked off its Pride Month celebration with the launch of its first "Pride flight" highlighting its commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

CEB Flight 5J 905 flew from Manila to Boracay on June 5 and was operated by an LGBTQIA+ crew, the airline said in a statement.



The team includes Captain Bensie Tan, Captain Bettina Mercado, First Officer Lorenz Montinola, First Officer Chezka Carandang, Christopher Ian Mau, Kevin Jason Baetiong, Kimberly Naval, Niña Marudo, and Mikee Vitug, Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers enjoyed pride-themed giveaways, among others, it said.

“Throughout the years, we have created a safe space for every Juan and have consistently progressed towards celebrating individuality. This year, we are thrilled to pay tribute to our moment makers from the Pride community by featuring them on a special flight—a truly remarkable way to kick off the celebration of Pride Month,” said CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Candice Iyog.

Cebu Pacific said the Pride flight is among its lineup of events this month. It said it would also host various training aimed at advocating gender sensitivity in the workplace as well as fundraising events.

