MANILA - Energy firm Raslag Corp listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange on June 6 following a successful initial public offering that raised P700 million.

Raslag Corp is the renewable energy firm of the Nepomuceno Group of Companies, the firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

"Raslag offers significant value for all our shareholders. We have a very clear path to becoming several times larger than we are today," Raslag chairman and president Peter Nepomuceno said.

Nepomuceno said the company is ready to energize its third solar farm to nearly double the group's generation capacity. Raslag is also eyeing to grow its pipeline and is on the lookout for more expansion opportunities, he added.

The listing will also grow the renewable energy portfolio in the stock market, Nepomuceno added.

Founded in 2013, Raslag currently operates solar power plants with a combined capacity of 23.2 MWp.

