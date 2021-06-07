Globe readies backup power in cell sites to address rotational brownout

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said it was ready to address connectivity concerns amid the ongoing rotational brownout due to the low energy supply of the Luzon Grid.

Key installations such as cell towers are equipped with lithium batteries that could last for 2 hours while generators are also on standby in case power loss takes longer than expected, Globe Telecom said in a statement.

Cell sites have provisions for backup batteries, fuel cells or a combination of either batteries and generators, it said. A number of portable, trailer-mounted generator sets that can be deployed when needed are also on standby, the telco added.

“We have sufficient back-up power to address the two-hour rotating power interruptions we are now experiencing. And in case these brownouts go beyond what was announced, we have batteries that can extend operations further for two more hours,” said Globe Senior Vice President for Network Operations Peter Tan.

Consumers can also prepare by charging their phones, laptops, power banks and other devices or have a generator on standby if possible, even before the scheduled interruption, Globe said.

They can also use an uninterruptible power supply for their modems, it said.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines earlier said the rotational power interruptions in Luzon could last for several days as power demand exceeds supply.

Employees working from their homes are among those affected by power interruptions.

