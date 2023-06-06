Submarine cable partner supplementing capacity to restore browser experience: PLDT

MANILA — PLDT Inc said Tuesday its submarine cable partner is supplementing additional capacity to restore browser experience.

On Monday, the telco confirmed consumers were experiencing browsing issues linked to a submarine cable provider.

"Our submarine cable partner confirms supplementing additional capacity, restoring browser experience. Please refresh your connection by restarting your router," PLDT said.

There was a spike in the number of users reporting issues on Monday afternoon, according to downdetector.com

