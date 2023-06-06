Motorists line up at the Land Transportation Office's Novaliches office in Quezon City on July 14, 2020, mostly for license and car registration and renewal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will no longer require a stencil of the engine and chassis numbers in the plain renewal of vehicle registrations.

In a memorandum circular dated May 22, the LTO said this is meant to streamline the processes of the agency in accordance with the Ease of Doing Business Act.

The memorandum was signed by LTO's former chief Jose Arturo Tugade.

Although some requirements were removed, a physical inspection of the vehicle is still required to verify if the details on the certificate of registration such as the plate number and model match the unit itself, as well as to assess the roadworthiness of the unit.

The LTO's move was met with mixed reactions with some saying this would lessen the time it takes to renew the registration, while others said they have some reservations over it.

Motorist John Baltazar welcomed the dropping of the requirements saying his vehicle's renewal was faster compared to previous renewals.

"Nandoon naman sa rehistro ng sasakyan ‘yung engine number, chassis number… So redundancy. Nakaka-delay pa. Plus, kasali rin sa fixers ‘yun,” said Baltazar.

Meanwhile, Erlinda Panelo asked for clarification on the matter since four of their renewed public jeepneys last Wednesday still underwent the stencil and chassis number process.

"Sa private ba 'yan o kasama sa public utility vehicles tulad ng mga for hire, traditional jeep? Kasi hanggang ngayon, inii-stencil pa rin ang aming unit," said Panelo.

According to LTO's National Capital Region OIC Hanz Lim, the memorandum circular applies to all if it is only a plain renewal.

"Plain renewal [means] wala siyang additional miscellaneous transaction [such as] 'yung transfer of ownership," said Lim.

Panelo also said that while the move would lessen the cost of renewing vehicle registrations, it might cause further problems in the future such as carnapping.

Lim, however, was quick to appease motorists' doubts.

"Visually makikita mo naman ‘yung engine and chassis number, without stenciling na ‘yung motor vehicle… Kasi minsan ‘pag mainit ang engine, hindi natin ma-stencil ‘yung engine number. Tatagal lang po ‘yung process niya," said Lim.