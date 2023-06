Presidential Communications Office handout.

MANILA — Joshua Bingcang on Tuesday took his oath as the new acting president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Malacañang said on Tuesday.



Based on a Presidential Communications Office post, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin administered Bingcang's oath.

The new BCDA chief was appointed to his post on June 2, replacing Aileen Zosa.

He is also a member of BCDA's board of directors.