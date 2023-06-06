Flights above Mt. Kanlaon now also prohibited: CAAP

This photo taken on June 24, 2020 shows the crater of Kanlaon volcano as seen from the town of La Castellana, Negros Occidental. Francis Fabiania, AFP/File



MANILA — Aside from the Mayon and Taal volcanoes in Luzon, flights near Mt. Kanlaon on Negros Island are now also prohibited due to the risk of volcanic activity.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Tuesday said Flying near Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island has been included in the updated Notices to Airmen (NOTAM).

On Monday, CAAP barred flights 10,000 feet from the surface of Mayon and Taal and advised to avoid flying close to these volcanoes due to ash from phreatic eruptions which can be hazardous to aircraft.

Kanlaon Volcano was placed under Alert Level 1 due to abnormal conditions.

CAAP said entry within the 4km radius of the permanent danger zone of Kanlaon Volcano is also prohibited, on top of the no-fly zone above 10,000 feet.

Taal Volcano in Batangas remains under Alert Level 1 with low-level unrest while Mayon Volcano in Albay in the Bicol region is under Alert Level 2 due to increasing unrest.

CAAP operates 7 airports in the Bicol region.