MANILA - Senate Energy Committee Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday said there should be "transparency" in Enrique Razon-led Prime Infrastructure Holdings's acquisition of the controlling stake in the Malampaya gas field from Dennis Uy.

The ports and casino magnate's Prime Infra earlier disclosed that discussions have kicked off for the acquisition of controlling shares in Malampaya from Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp. The total amount of shares in the discussion was not disclosed.

“As our country’s single most important energy resource, it is imperative to say the least that the company – whichever is interested in Malampaya – is compliant with the financial, technical, and legal aspects as prescribed by existing laws and is willing to secure prior government approval,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

“We expect transparency on the part of Prime Infra in dealing with government regulations to make the transfer of interest binding and effective. The future of our energy security is at stake in the years to come,” he added.

Gatchalian also urged incoming Energy officials to ensure that existing laws and regulations are followed in the pending deal.

The lawmaker earlier questioned Uy's acquisition of a 45 percent stake from Chevron Malampaya. Uy also acquired 45 percent of shares from Shell which brought its total control to 90 percent.

Gatchalian reiterated that under the Department Circular 2007-04-0003 the service contract executed under Presidential Decree 87 shall not be assigned or transferred without prior approval of the Department of Energy.

The transaction will also require securing the consent of the other members of the Malampaya consortium including the state-owned Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) which holds the remaining 10 percent interest.

Prime Infra earlier said the acquisition process is subject to the consent of concerned parties including the DOE, the PNOC-EC and other regulatory and lending bodies.

RELATED VIDEO: