The toll system upgrade for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) will be completed this year.

In a statement, NLEX Corporation said significant improvements in SCTEX are expected as it completes its system upgrade within the year. This includes the upgrade of the toll lanes at SCTEX Tipo.

SCTEX to complete P162-M toll system upgrade this year. Upgrades include RFID system & network switches, automatic license plate recognition, lane status indicator, traffic control gate, automatic vehicle classification device, & loop detector.



📷NLEX Corp pic.twitter.com/vKOdootCt1 — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 6, 2022

The upgrade project, which started in 2020, includes upgrading the radio frequency identification (RFID) system and network switches, automatic license plate recognition, and contactless card readers, among others.

"These comprehensive and integrated enhancements are part of our goal to serve our motorists more efficiently. We always ensure that we continually upgrade our system and equipment to deliver convenient and reliable service to our motorists," said NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista.

Aside from the upgrade at Tipo, the Dinalupihan Toll Plaza will also have two new automatic vehicle classification devices. All toll lanes in SCTEX will also be furnished with new toll system this year. The RFID lanes have likewise been upgraded.

NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).