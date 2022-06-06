A gas station clerk receives a jeepney driver’s payment in coins at a station in Manila on March 15, 2022. Motorists and commuters continue to struggle as oil prices continue to skyrocket. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Monday said it is unlikely to approve pending fare hike petitions in the remaining days of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte,

Transport groups filed petitions back in January to increase minimum fares up to P15 from P9 to mitigate the impact of rising pump prices.

But the decision will likely be left to the administration of President-elect Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr, LTFRB Executive Director Ma. Kristina Cassion said.

“Not in this administration, but perhaps if wala na talagang ayuda na maibigay, na-exhaust na natin lahat, perhaps that is the time. There is also clear guidance perhaps from the new administration," Cassion said.

Hearings for the fare hike petitions are set on June 28 and 29, which coincide with the last week of the Duterte administration.

“I really do not want to preempt… pero there have been several pronouncements with DOTr. Especially with Sec (Art Tugade) as much as possible that the last resort is fare hike," she added.

Another big time oil price hike is set to be implemented on Tuesday with diesel prices going up by P6.55 per liter, while gasoline prices will rise by P2.70 per liter and kerosene by P5.45 per liter.

Duterte earlier approved a fuel subsidy for PUV drivers and the poorest families in lieu of suspending the excise taxes on fuel, as local pump prices soared.

The LTFRB said the government has laid out a "basket of solutions" to help drivers and the passengers, such as the financial aid for the public utility drivers and the subsidized bus rides, like the EDSA busway.

While some passengers find the Libreng Sakay valuable, others could not endure the long lines and hours of waiting to board the free-of-charge rides.

These free rides are expected to end by the end of the month. But the LTFRB said it could be extended until August.

The government has spent around P6 billion pesos in the last eight weeks to cover the cost of free rides.

Transport groups will meet Monday to discuss other options as they no longer expect a greenlight on fare hike petitions.

