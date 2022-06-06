MANILA - GCash booked over P500 billion in gross transaction value in March 2022 alone as more people continued to use the platform even as the economy opened up, the company said on Monday.

The Ayala-led fintech said the app's daily logins and transactions now reach up to 29 million and 19 million, respectively.

It added that around 60 million Filipinos or 83 percent of the adult population already have a GCash account.

“GCash remains the leader in terms of users, usage, and the ecosystem around it. We're able to do this while achieving profitability through multiple revenue streams. This is a feat that only a handful of fintech companies in the world have been able to achieve,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

GSave, a savings service on the platform, now has 5.3 million depositors, while its investment marketplace, GInvest, has 3 million registered users representing 77 percent of the Unit Investment Trust Fund (UITF) accounts in the Philippines, the fintech said.

Meanwhile GCredit, has already provided P29 billion worth of credit lines to qualified users since its launch in 2018, while quick cash loan platform, GLoan, has handed out P2.2 billion worth of loans in just ten months of operations, GCash continued. GGives, a buy-now-pay-later service, has also disbursed P130 million in partnership with 85,000 merchants since December last year.

The Philippines' largest fintech in terms of user base said it expects to remain profitable this year and at "even better levels than last year."

