MANILA — ACEN Corp said on Monday the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has approved its acquisition of 8 operating Texas wind projects.

Through its joint venture-company UPC Power Solutions LLC (UPS Power, ACEN plans to acquire a total of 136 MW of wind assets from US-based GlidePath Power Solutions LLC, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

UPC Power signed the purchase and sale agreement with GlidePath for the acquisition of the projects located in northern Texas last March 16 subject to regulatory approvals, ACEN said.

"With the FERC approval, UPC Power and GlidePath will proceed to complete the acquisition pursuant to their Purchase

and Sale Agreement," it said.

ACEN is Ayala Corp's energy arm.

