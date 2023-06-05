PLDT says issue with submarine cable causing slower browsing

MANILA - PLDT on Monday confirmed that its broadband internet service is being affected by an issue with a submarine cable provider.

The telco said that one of its submarine cable partners confirmed a loss in some of its internet bandwidth capacity, and thus causing slower internet browsing.

"We are now working with our partners to provide alternate capacity that would restore the browsing experience in the next few hours," PLDT said.

Screencap from downdetector.com

Outage reporting website downdetector.com showed a spike in the number of users reporting that their PLDT internet service was down around 4 p.m.

"Just around 4:00 PM PHT, Bicutan, Paranaque area, our internet connection speed dropped to below 20 mbps (download/upload) with varying latency around 15-25ms," one downdetector.com user posted.

There was still no improvement 30 minutes later, the user said.

More details to follow.