Oil firms announce price rollback for June 6

MANILA — Oil firms on Monday said they would implement a price rollback effective on June 6.

The following changes will take effect on Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL

- Gasoline P0.60 per liter rollback

- Kerosene P0.60 per liter rollback

- Diesel P0.30 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

- Gasoline P0.60 per liter rollback

- Diesel P0.30 per liter rollback

