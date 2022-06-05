MANILA - Travelers landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminals 2 and 3 from June 15 to 30 can avail of free shuttle rides offered by ride-hailing app Grab Philippines, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said Friday.

The offer is Grab’s participation in the agency’s “Libreng Sakay” or free-ride program currently being implemented at the MRT-3 and EDSA bus carousel, the agency said in a statement.

The 15-day scheme will cover rides from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A hundred Grab units will ferry passengers from the terminals to any point in Metro Manila.

The vehicles will be booked at Grab booths located at the airport’s arrival areas.

Grab Philippines said in a separate statement they were offering the free rides in gratitude for the government’s “Libreng Sakay” program, which is set to last until June 30, the last day of the Duterte administration.

Currently, hired rides for travelers leaving the NAIA include Grab vehicles booked via on-site booths and the airport taxi service.

Point-to-point shuttle services are also offered for rides to certain hotels or malls.