MANILA - Camera, OS performance, design and battery are among the main considerations when choosing a mobile phone, and the new Xiaomi 12 Pro checks all of these boxes and more.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 50 Megapixel telephoto, wide main lens, and an ultra-wide lens as well as a 32 MP selfie camera in front.

This triple-camera set-up, which is backed by AI, can produce cinematic shots as well as Instagram-worthy snaps with ease.

The rear camera setup of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Screenshot

With several smart AI functions and auto-setup, the phone does not disappoint. I took it for a spin during a family trip and I had no problem taking quick but good shots with it.

Content creators also won't be disappointed when it comes to capturing colors.

Taken with the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

By adopting the new Xiaomi ProFocus AI tracking technology, Xiaomi 12 Pro can capture moving subjects more clearly.

Pro-tip for moms: the unit has a ProFocus AI tracking technology which is a must if you have an overly active toddler. It can reduce the chances of getting blurry or defocused images since the setting enables the camera to follow moving objects.

Take action shots without the blur using the ProFocus setting. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

For professionals, it has a PRO mode which allows users to adjust settings such as shutter speed, among others.

Capable of 4K and 60 frames per second video-recording, the phone does take stunning slow-motion videos.

PHONE PERFORMANCE

For this review, I copied my entire suite of entertainment apps, (including Netflix, Spotify, Lazada, Shopee, Zalora, Shein etc) to the unit to see how it will fair with my usage.

My apps, excluding work and finance-related platforms, definitely took their toll on the battery. I needed to charge twice or sometimes thrice per day as I was using it to monitor YouTube videos for work as well.

But it wasn't a burden at all since its 4,600 mAh can be fully charged in less than 30 minutes. Xiaomi said it can be charged to 100 percent in 24 minutes.

It took longer in my case since I am using a shared Xiaomi adopter/extension cord with several sockets that are also being used. It should charge faster using just a single socket adopter. But it's definitely faster than the usual charger for other smartphone brands.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which runs on Android 12 OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, also did not have any issues running multiple apps in the background. I could toggle between apps with ease and surprisingly without overheating.

Physically, its 6.73-inch AMOLED display is good enough for streaming and online shopping.

A 120W charger and a protective case cone with the box. Again, it would've been better if Xiaomi shipped the unit with plugs compatible with local sockets.

Based on its official Shopee store, a Xiaomi 12 Pro 12GB+256GB retails for P48,999.

Other shots taken with the Xiaomi 12 Pro Other shots taken with the Xiaomi 12 Pro Other shots taken with the Xiaomi 12 Pro

