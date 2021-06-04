Home  >  Business

US 'suppressing' Chinese firms with blacklist: Beijing

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jun 04 2021 06:01 PM

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response, as Vice President Kamala Harris stands by in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, June 2, 2021. Carlos Barria, Reuters/File Photo

 

BEIJING— Beijing accused the United States of "suppressing" Chinese firms on Friday, after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies Americans are barred from investing in.

"Remove these so-called lists that suppress Chinese companies," Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters, urging the US to be "fair, just and non-discriminatory" towards Chinese companies.

More details to follow. 

