US 'suppressing' Chinese firms with blacklist: Beijing

BEIJING— Beijing accused the United States of "suppressing" Chinese firms on Friday, after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies Americans are barred from investing in.

"Remove these so-called lists that suppress Chinese companies," Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters, urging the US to be "fair, just and non-discriminatory" towards Chinese companies.

More details to follow.

