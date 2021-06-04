US 'suppressing' Chinese firms with blacklist: Beijing
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Jun 04 2021 06:01 PM
BEIJING— Beijing accused the United States of "suppressing" Chinese firms on Friday, after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies Americans are barred from investing in.
"Remove these so-called lists that suppress Chinese companies," Wang Wenbin, spokesman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters, urging the US to be "fair, just and non-discriminatory" towards Chinese companies.
More details to follow.
