Fresh grads told to gear up for 'digital' job hunt during pandemic

MANILA - Jobseekers and fresh graduates should learn to adapt to the new digital jobs market as the COVID-19 pandemic alters the job-hunting process in the country, a recruitment portal said Friday.

The pandemic did not stop Anselmo Jose Ledesma, who graduated with a degree in Physics from the University of the Philippines last January, from searching for opportunities that eventually landed him a job as a data analyst.

“Right after passing my thesis, I started looking for jobs related to my course. I used many online platforms and job searches. It was quite a challenge because I was applying for jobs, not just for one position but multiple positions across different companies,” Ledesma told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

For Ledesma, the job hunt took 4 months because he wanted an opportunity that is related to his degree. He used filters in his job search to set his preferred parameters.

He's happy to have found a job that fits him, Ledesma said.

But tourism graduate Jan Matthew del Rosario has a different story.

The tourism industry is among the most badly hit sectors due to restrictions imposed on mobility and travel.

“It made me think out-of-the-box and hone my other skills. I tried looking for jobs in the tourism industry. But upon checking, it was hard getting a job with the industry I graduated from,” Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario eventually found an opportunity in the financial services industry, although it wasn't his plan at first.

“You should not lose hope and [should] always regain your confidence. During the time you’re looking for a job, it’s also the time you should hone your skills and be open to whatever possibilities you may encounter,” he said.

Enhancing digital skills will help new graduates land a job despite a pandemic, JobStreet Philippines country manager Philip Gioca said.

“Kinakailangang bihasa sila dito (digital format). Importante rin na tignan nila ano ang skills needed in those jobs that require online processes. They have to reskill themselves, learn from learning platforms and sites—karamihan naman dito ay free," Gioca said.

(They need to be skilled in the digital format. It is also important to look at the skills required for jobs online. A lot of these tools are free.)

Gioca said job seekers, especially fresh graduates, should also invest in devices needed in a work-from-home setup since more companies are migrating to this work setting.

Several businesses downscaled operations or put expansion plans on hold affecting their ability to hire more during the pandemic.

