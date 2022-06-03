A digital stacked combination of multiple exposures shows a train of brightly-lit SpaceX Starlink 24 mission satellites pass the night sky in train formation near Herrnleis, Austria, May 9, 2021. The Starlink mass-produced satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) work in satellite internet constellations to provide future customers with access to high-speed Internet. Christian Bruna, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is working out the details for the entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink in the Philippines, its incoming secretary said on Friday.

Incoming DICT chief Ivan John Uy said Starlink is expected to significantly improve internet service, particularly in under-served areas, in the country.

“Well, this is a welcome development po dahil we will have an additional player now. It’s a satellite provider. So, lalo na po sa mga areas na mga liblib na lugar ay aabot na po ang internet. So, we are working out the details,” Uy said in a televised briefing.

He added that they are hoping for the arrival of satellite receivers which will be deployed in various areas in the country.

“Hindi ho iyon naaabot ng traditional telco dahil napakamahal po ng cable, ng fiber optic, ng submarine cable upang makarating doon sa mga lugar. At since kakaunti ang mga tao ay hindi po sila nabibigyan ng sapat na access,” he said.

“So, sana po ay ma-deploy natin ito. The sooner, the better at maganda pong balita ito," he added.

Musk's SpaceX developed Starlink or the low-earth orbit satellite system to bring broadband technology that can reach remote areas.

The National Telecommunications Communication (NTC) recently approved Starlink's registration in the country.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier said the government would assist the company in the permit process, especially after President Rodrigo Duterte signed the amended Public Service Act (PSA), which enabled foreign investors to operate 100 percent of businesses in select sectors such as telcos.

Lopez said the goal was for Starlink to start operations before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term, which is on June 30.

