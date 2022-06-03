MANILA - The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday said it continues to coordinate closely with the Department of Agriculture to address illegal importation of agricultural products, as smuggled vegetables and fruits continue to flood local markets.

Customs spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla said his agency has launched a program wherein they make rounds in major wet markets and in other areas where smuggled goods have allegedly proliferated.

"Ito po ay attempt namin para po sana makadagdag doon sa efforts ng gobyerno at ma-monitor itong mga smuggled items na ito,” Maronilla said in a public briefing.

(This is our attempt to add to the efforts of government and monitor these smuggled items.)

"Sunud-sunod din po ang pagkaso namin doon sa mga involved dito sa agricultural smuggling, at sunud-sunod din po ang aming panghuhuli even po sa labas," he added.

(We have filed cases left and right to anyone involved in this agricultural smuggling and we have started catching people even outside the ports.)

He said Customs commissioners were monitoring even outside ports and have used their "visitorial powers" to confiscate smuggled agricultural items.

Maronilla said the agency will take seriously reports linking some of its officials to the smuggling of agriculture products, vowing to even punish and relieve those in their agency involved in the scheme.

“Amin naman pong nirirespeto iyong mga ganiyang impormasyon ‘no. Whether or not itong 6 na opisyal na ito na galing sa Bureau of Customs ay totoong involved ay amin pong siseryosohin pa rin iyang mga report na iyan,” he said.

(We respect these kinds of information. Whether or not these 6 officials were from Bureau of Customs and were involved with this, then we will take these seriously.)

“Hinihintay po namin ang impormasyon na iyan. At once na makuha agad ng Bureau of Customs ang impormasyon na iyan, magsasagawa po kami ng aming sariling imbestigasyon diyan."

(We are waiting for that information. Once we get an information about that then we will make our own investigation.)

The official also said they support calls to institutionalize the intelligence sub-task group against agricultural smuggling with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry.

“Ang pag-i-institutionalize po nitong sub-task group na ito, pagbibigay ng pondo at malinaw na parameters sa ilalim ng isang batas ay makakaigi po sa paglaban natin sa agricultural smuggling,” he said.

(Institutionalizing this sub-task group would give clear parameters and funding under the law. This will also boost our fight against agricultural smuggling.)

“So iyong panawagan po na iyon na gawing permanenting opisina at hindi na ho ad hoc na opisina ang sub-task group for agricultural smuggling ay sinusuportahan po ng Bureau of Customs.”

(We support calls to have a permanent office on this and the sub-task group for agricultural smuggling.)