MANILA - AyalaLand Logistics Holding Corp on Friday said it would acquire 55 hectares of land in Padre Garcia in Batangas for P678 million, for the site of its future industrial park in the province.

Its subsidiary Laguna Technopark Inc signed a Deeds of Absolute Sale for the acquisition on May 31, AyalaLand Logistics told the stock exchange.

AyalaLand Logistics said the group would assume ownership of the land that would be the site of its Batangas Technopark.

"This transaction increases ALLHC’s industrial park portfolio and further strengthens the vision to be the leading real estate logistics and industrial estate developer in the Philippines," it said.

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings operates industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities and commercial leasing, among others.

