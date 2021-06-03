Nearly 100 percent of ITRs filed online this year- DOF

People observe minimum health protocols as they file their Annual Income Tax Return at the Bureau of Internal Revenue main office on Agham Road, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - At least 1.43 million or nearly 100 percent of the total number of annual income tax returns (ITRs) for 2020 were filed online, the finance department said Thursday, amid government's digitalization efforts fast-tracked by the pandemic.

A total of 1,430,470 or 99.5 percent were completed online through the Bureau of Internal Revenue's electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS), the DOF said in a statement.

From Jan. 1 until the April 15 deadline, only 7,139 were filed manually, the BIR said in a report to the DOF.

“We are starting to reap the benefits of our continued digitalization efforts that aim to make tax compliance easier, more accessible, and more convenient for the public,” BIR Deputy Commissioner Arnel Guballa said in the report.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has been prodding the BIR to boost online transactions to encourage more Filipinos to pay their taxes.

Guballa said the revenue collection of the BIR via electronic channels in 2020 accounted for P1.66 trillion or 85 percent of its total collection.

Dominguez earlier said the digitalization of government transactions could streamline processes and reduce corruption.

