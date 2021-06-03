David Beckham buys stake in UK electric car firm Lunaz

English football star David Beckham during a football clinic held at the McKinley Stadium in Taguig City, October 13, 2019. The football legend is in the country as AIA Global Ambassador to promote its brand promise of helping Filipinos live healthier, longer, and have a better life. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



Soccer star David Beckham has taken a 10 percent stake in Lunaz, a UK-based car restoration and electrification company, as the former England captain builds a repertoire of investments in startups related to e-sports, cannabis and now automobiles.

The deal value was not disclosed. Lunaz did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Beckham could not be immediately reached.

Beckham will join Lunaz's founders and the Barclay, Reuben and Dellal families as a shareholder, Lunaz said on Thursday.

The company added that Beckham had invested in Lunaz through his personal investment vehicle, DB Ventures.

