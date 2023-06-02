A view of the Makati skyline on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Philippines will host the Forbes Asia Forum and the Forbes Global CEO Conference in late 2024 as the country aims to attract more investors, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Marcos approved these proposals during his meeting with the senior executives of Forbes Media LCC in the Palace on Thursday.

“I hope that we can feature that in this conference and we can show the Philippines as it is now, as opposed to perhaps some of the ideas that people have had almost for a while,” said Marcos.

The Forbes Asia Forum brings together a fresh generation of business leaders to watch out for. It will be held later this year in Singapore and would feature Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion and Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch.

The conference, on the other hand, "convenes global CEOs, tycoons, entrepreneurs, investors, and leaders to discuss key issues of international concern and build new partnerships, highlighting a fireside chat between a senior Forbes editor and a host country’s leader," based on the statement.

Marcos said the Philippines is on a "charm offensive" as the country needs to compete with fast-growing economies in the region such as Indonesia, Vietnam, China and Japan.