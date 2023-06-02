NEDA board OKs TPLEX extension linking Ilocos to Manila

A part of SMC's TPLEX project.

MANILA — The government has approved the unsolicited proposal for the 59.4-kilometer Tarlac Pangasinan La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project.

National Economic And Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the NEDA Board, which is chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, approved the P23.4 billion expressway which will connect the Ilocos Region to Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

"This is the fastest unsolicited proposal approval from its submission on March 17, 2023, to the approval today June 2, 2023," Balisacan said.

He said the TPLEX Extension project would "stimulate economic activity alleviate road congestion, provide better and safer road access, and promote the development of new growth centers in nearby regions."

The project will be implemented through a public-private partnership or PPP under the Department of Public Works and Highways, he said.

According to the DPWH data, the proponent of the project is San Miguel Holdings Corp. (SMHC).