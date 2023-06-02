Marcos Jr. certifies proposed Internet Transaction Act as urgent

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has certified as urgent the proposed Senate Bill 1846 or the “Internet Transactions Act," according to a letter to lawmakers released on Friday.

The letter certifying the proposed measure as urgent was dated May 29 and addressed to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. A copy was also furnished to Speaker Martin Romualdez and Presidential Legislative Adviser Mark Llandro Mendoza.

Marcos certified to the necessity of the immediate enactment of SB 1846 under the provisions of Article 6, Section 26(2) of the 1987 Constitution, the letter states.



He cited the “urgent need” of the government to regulate electronic commerce transactions to strengthen consumer protection against fraud and other illicit activities and promote fair competition and security of business.

“This bill, if enacted, will build an environment of trust between online merchants and consumers, and this enhance the growth of E-Commerce in the country,” Marcos said.

The measure is currently pending Second Reading in the Senate.

Bills certified urgent by the Chief Executive maybe approved by either chamber of Congress on 2nd and 3rd reading on the same day.

The House of Representatives had already approved its version back in December 2022.

