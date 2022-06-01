Young Japanese businessmen eye investing in PH

MANILA – More than a dozen young Japanese businessmen on Wednesday night expressed their intent to invest in the Philippines, citing the country's growing economy.

At an investors' business forum in Makati City, the Japanese entrepreneurs met with some Filipino businessmen to talk about partnerships and other ways they can work together.

Forum organizer Princess Merriam Kiram said she is hopeful that the foreign businessmen will expand their new products in the Philippines.

"They want to invest and they even want to partner with some government agencies.," Kiram said. "We can collaborate with them, check with them what are their interests here."

Kiram said some Japanese businessmen are into new innovative products and cryptocurrency, and some are into beauty products.

"They brought some technologies, which we are not very aware of. Parang ngayon pa lang natin nakikita," she bared.

One of these new technologies that could make its way into the Philippines is the ODDS Technology. It is an upgrade in credit card and could protect users from credit card fraud.

An ODDS official showed to media a sample of the card that has unique security features such as sweat gland biometric authentication, battery, and other features that are not available in ordinary credit cards.

The ODDS card also looks like an ordinary banking card.

The Japanese businessmen also took an oath to be a member of the anti-crime and peace advocate group Task Force Kasanag.

Group founder John Chiong said he welcomed the addition of foreigners in his team, particularly the Japanese who have been helpful to Filipinos.

"Napakaling bagay ng role nila sa atin especially in terms of work, economy. Napakalaking bagay," he said.

The Japanese entrepreneurs said they will be talking to different Filipino businessmen during their stay in the country and they hope to begin their new investments in the Philippines.

