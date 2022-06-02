MANILA - GCash on Thursday said around 300,000 sari-sari stores, market vendors and tricycle drivers have been onboarded to its platform.



The Ayala-led fintech said over 240,000 sari-sari store owners now have access to its services, which allows them to earn up to P10,000 a month as a GCash Pera Outlet.

"They can offer cash in, cash out, bills payments, and fund transfers. Non-GCash users can also claim GCash Padala sent to them," the company said.



Around 20,000 market vendors and 31,000 tricycle drivers are now also on its platform, which the company said "also eliminates the need to bring money and search for loose change."



“We continue to expand in other regions across the country. Through these efforts and our partnerships with local government units, we have made financial services available to more people. These channels are key for us to reach our vision of finance for all,” said Martha Sazon, GCash President and CEO.



GCash said it currently has over 60 million registered users, and 5 million merchants and social sellers.

