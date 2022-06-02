Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy PTV



MANILA — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Thursday that it is looking for funds to continue the fuel subsidy program of the government.

Unused funds in 2021, savings from biddings, and money from programs that may be discontinued this year are some of the possible sources of funds for the continuation of the fuel subsidy program, said DBM chief Tina Canda.

"Hinahanapan namin 'yan [ng pondo] para ipagpatuloy 'yung in-announce ni Presidente PRRD about 'yung ayuda para sa mga sektor na naapektuhan ng pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina," she told reporters at the Laging Handa briefing.

(We're searching for funds to continue the distribution of aid for sectors, as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte, affected by the oil price hike.)

"Kung halimbawa ganun then maipagpapatuloy 'yung assistance or 'yung ayuda para sa mga mamamayan natin. Ito ay para sa mga sektor na nagmamaneho atsaka 'yung pangalawa ay para sa sektor ng agrikultura," she added.

(If that is the case then we can continue the fuel subsidy for drivers and workers in the agriculture sector.)

President Duterte had earlier approved giving fuel subsidies and discount vouchers to public transport workers, farmers, and fisherfolk to help mitigate rising fuel prices due to the Russia Ukraine war.

Last month, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported that nearly 130,000 drivers had already received their fuel subsidies amounting to P6,500 each, or P840 million in total.

But many drivers have yet to get their fuel subsidies, according to transport group PISTON.