MANILA - Cebu Pacific said on Thursday it would add more international flights this month as global COVID-19 restrictions loosen up.

In a statement, the carrier said it would add more flights to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Nagoya, Osaka, Nagoya and Singapore.

Starting June 1 the following updated flights will be implemented:

Manila to Bangkok up to 5 times weekly

Manila to Kuala Lumpur up to 3 times weekly

Manila to Hanoi up to twice weekly

Manila to Ho Chi Minh up to 4 times weekly

Manila to Osaka up to 3 times weekly

daily Manila - Seoul (Incheon)

Upcoming flight additions:

5 times weekly flights to Nagoya by June 29

2 times daily Manila - Singapore flights by July 1

3 times weekly flights to Sydney

By July 3, it will operate the Cebu - Seoul (Incheon) route, the first international flight from its Cebu hub.

“We are happy to continuously see green shoots related to international travel as more countries open their borders, while others such as Bangkok, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam completely dropped pre-departure COVID 19 tests for fully vaccinated individuals," Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said.

"As we anticipate demand to pick up, we will continue to boost our flight frequencies to enable our passengers to fly easy across our network – whether for a vacation or simply to visit family and friends, after such a long time,” he added.

Lao said the recent government's decision to exempt fully vaccinated individuals with at least one booster shot from presenting a pre-departure COVID-19 test for entry makes it more convenient for travelers to rediscover the country.

The Philippines opened its borders to foreign tourists in April.

